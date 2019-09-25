Hezbollah chief blames Arab regimes for regional issues

According to the Lebanese media 'Al-Manar', addressing in a ceremony held in southern Dahieh, Nasrallah said Arab regimes' irresponsibility was the cause of establishment of the Israeli regime and its continued crimes.

He also appreciated the 'Axis of Resistance' for its responsibility resulting to defeat of Daesh terrorist group in the region.

Earlier, Nasrallah in a televised speech underlined Iran and Syria’s role in supporting Resistance.

“The Hezbollah leader stressed that Iran and Syria were the only two countries supporting the Resistance in its war against the usurper regime highlighting that Hezbollah social sympathizers played an important role through their steadfastness and sacrifices,” Lebanese media Al Manar earlier reported.

