Late Iranian artist to be commemorated at Iraqi Film festival

Tehran, Sept 25, IRNA – Iranian deceased filmmaker Taha Karimi will be commemorated at the Fourth Slemani International Film Festival themed 'Earth Cancer' which is slated to be held in Iraq during October 9-15.

Karimi passed away on May 13, 2013, in a car accident in Sulaimaniyah.

At this edition of the festival, the award for the best film director is supposed to be present by Karimi's family.

Film directors from 50 countries will attend this cinematic event.

Also, some specialized cinematic workshops and academic meetings are scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the festival at five cinema halls.

Several films from Germany, France, Iran, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, Morocco, the Arab and European countries will be screened at the event.

