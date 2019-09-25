Iran-Russia cultural talks resume in Moscow

The talks, called Tolstoy and the Eastern Culture, took place at the National Library of Russia in Moscow.

Ayatollah Mohammas Ali Taskhiri, a senior advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Mahdi Sanai as well as Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation Director Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman headed the Iranian delegation.

Many Russian cultural figures also attended the event.

Earlier, Ayatollah Taskhiri participated in the seventh congregation of Russia Muslims in which more than 500 figures from 42 countries took part.

Head of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation said that Tehran has always insisted on preventing the use of violence and extremism.

