Iran's nuclear deal joint commission meeting kicks off in New York

Iranian, Russian, Chinese, British, French and German foreign ministers sat down for talks about the status of the nuclear deal on Wednesday.

European Union (EU)’s outgoing foreign policy chief is chairing the meeting that is taking place on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Iran has started reducing some of its voluntary nuclear commitments in reaction to the three European countries’ passiveness against the US efforts to put maximum pressure on Iran.

Tehran says it will immediately go back to the normal deal as soon as the E3 live up to their commitments.

