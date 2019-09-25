US fails to isolate Iran in int'l diplomacy: Iran envoy

“In bilateral relations, senior authorities from several countries held talks with Iran’s president and foreign minister. This shows that sanctions against Iran, especially against Iran’s top diplomat, haven’t had any effects and officials have ignored those measures,” Iran’s Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland Masoud Eslami told IRNA on Wednesday.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other senior officials are in New York to attend the 74th UNGA.

Rouhani, who is slated to address the international event later on Wednesday, has so far held talks with senior officials from France, Japan, Spain, Pakistan, and many other countries.

“Due to Iran’s smart diplomacy, the US has resorted to unconventional diplomatic methods, so it has become isolated and failed to create a coalition against Iran,” Eslami said in the interview.

He called the UNGA a “unique” opportunity to explain and defend Iran’s diplomatic views to impact international processes.

The Iranian envoy added that Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was an example of multilateralism in the world, saying that Iranian authorities use such events to remind the international community of the US deception and distraction to avoid its commitments.

