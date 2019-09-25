IRGC to give crushing response to all perpetrators

“We have moved ahead the era of weakness. Our power and might to pose danger is very huge. However, we are exercising restraint. We don’t want any disruption but will definitely stand against those who cause disturbances. They know that we don’t just speak without deeds. Whatever we say has an appearance in the field. So, be careful,” said Islamic Revolution Guards Commander (IRGC)’s Major General Hossein Salami on Wednesday, addressing an event to commemorate the 39th anniversary of Iraq’s imposed war against Iran, known as the Sacred Defense.

He was referring to a statement by France, Germany and the UK, the three European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), that have accused Iran of being behind recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

“What is this hasty move that they want to use the opportunity of these days at the United Nations (UN) to launch new psychological war against the Iranian nation?,” he asked rhetorically, adding “we stand firmly to the end. This is the message of our revolution”.

Houthi drone attacks on several important Saudi oil installations caused disruption in the world oil market.

The US, its European and regional allies try to point the finger at Iran for the attacks but Tehran denies any involvement, saying the Houthis themselves launched the strikes in retaliation for Saudi’s bombardment.

