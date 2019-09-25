Iran discharges UK tanker 'Stena Impero'

Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account that the process has been finalized with cooperation of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Judiciary and Ports and Maritime Organization.

He added that the owner and captain of the ship have made a written commitment.

The Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said in a statement on July 19 that it seized a UK oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for disregard of the safety standards Iran enforces for its territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The statement said that a UK oil tanker named 'Stena Impero' was detained in the southern Iranian region at the request of Hormuzgan province's Ports and Maritime Organization, for not observing International Law of the Sea in the Persian Gulf waterway requiring innocent passage and not to damage the environment on passage.

