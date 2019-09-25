CBI chief confers with Qatari, Kuwaiti counterparts

Hemmati who is currently on a visit to Kuwait to attend International Banking Conference held meeting with Kuwaiti counterpart Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel and Chairman of Qatar Central Bank Ali Ahmad Al-Kuwari.

He said he had the opportunity to hold talks with governors of some regional central banks like Qatar and Kuwait.

The event kicked off with the attendance of Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah and governors of 15 central banks on Monday.

"This conference will provide an opportunity at the highest level of policy makers and industry leaders to discuss and address these challenges, and present a way forward for the industry," the official website of the event reported.

It added: "We will hear from governors of central banks, economists and CEOs of banks on their perspectives on these different challenges, and collectively work to present a shared vision for the sustained growth of the industry."

