Int'l community witnessing exposure of US anti-Iran ill-wishes: Envoy

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Wednesday he said that Iran would explain its position on world issues at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said that UN session is being held at a time when the US pressure is mounting on Iran but President Hassan Rouhani on the occasion would brief the world about Iran’s peaceful and righteous approach towards international issues.

He added that the visit would also provide an opportunity to the Iranian President to meet his counterparts and leaders of other friendly states to review bilateral ties.

The ambassador said brave Iranian nation who fought eight years of imposed war is always ready for dialogue with other states on the basis of honor and dignity to resolve problems.

He also said that Iran has always believed that diplomatic channels to be the best and the most effective way of resolving problems and disputes.

Mehdi Honardoost said Iran had signed the JCPOA with P5+1 after years of hard and tough negotiations but certainly, US administration is responsible for damaging the agreement after its unilateral withdrawal from the international treaty and returning of the sanctions.

He said that US arrogant approach has also ended hope of the international community that had emerged after signing of the JCPOA about solution of the world problems through diplomatic means.

The diplomat said that today everyone is criticizing the US uni-polar approach in the world.

He said that according to the orders of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei there are no chances of talks with imperialist forces until there is a complete change in their approach towards Iran.

He said that if the US is sincere in talks with Iran then it has to first lift unjustified and brutal sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The envoy said the US knows better than any other country in the world that Iran is not after nuclear bombs. He noted that Supreme Leader has declared that proliferation and use of nuclear and chemical weapons as ‘haram’ according to the principles of Islam.

"It's very clear that Americans are looking for an excuse against the Iranian nation and leveling baseless accusations of supporting terrorism, when Iran itself is the biggest victim of terrorism,” Honardoost said.

He added the Americans are trying to exert psychological war against Iran to put pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Referring to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, the ambassador said Iran and Pakistan enjoy unique partnerships in different areas and the meeting helped both leaders to further strengthen that cooperation.

