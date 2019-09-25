Dy FM: US unilateralism major threat to int'l security

Speaking in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held on the sidelines the United Nations General Assembly, Dehqani highlighted the sensitive global situation especially the developments in Asia, saying that CICA plays major role to encourage dialogue and cooperation between the member states.

He urged Asian continent to play more effective role to advance multilateral international and regional mechanisms.

Dehqani termed the plight of Palestine as the main humanitarian crisis for the international community imposed on the Middle East region.

Iranian official called for paying attention to terrorism, extremism, escalating ideological differences, fanning the flame of attacking religions, interfering the internal affairs of other countries, increase of poverty resulted by injustice in trade, aggressive economic measures, wars and destructive conflicts.

The US ruling system's disavowal of multilateralism and the rule of law together with unilateral bullying acts against civilians posed the biggest threat to security and stability, Dehqani said.

Stressing Iran's commitments to the agenda of the CICA, he wished for Asia to be free of war, tension, violence, terrorism and extremism by collective measures taken by CICA member states.

