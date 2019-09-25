Iran, Turkey, Russia to hold Syrian constitutional committee

The statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation reads that the ministers "welcomed the finalization of the process of taking shape of the Constitutional Committee as a result of the completion of its composition at the last Tripartite Summit held in Ankara on September 16, 2019 and the agreement on September 23, 2019 by the Syrian parties on the rules of procedure which was facilitated by the Astana guarantors in coordination with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Syria."

The statement also "reaffirmed the strong commitment of the Astana guarantors to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and emphasized that these principles should be respected by all sides."

The ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Russia "emphasized that this crucial step will pave the way for a viable and lasting Syrian-led, Syrian-owned and UN-facilitated political process in line with the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in Sochi and the UN Security Council resolution 2254."

The UN chief Antonio Guterres had announced the creation of a constitutional committee on Syria on Monday, adding that the committee will include members of President Assad's government and opposition representatives.

Unanimously adopted on December 18, 2015, Resolution 2254 demanded that all parties immediately cease any attacks against civilian targets, urged all Member States to support efforts to achieve a ceasefire, and requested the UN to convene the parties to engage in formal negotiations in early January 2016.

The committee has 50 representatives on behalf of the Syrian Government, 50 members on behalf of the opposition groups, and 50 members from the Syrian Civil Society.

