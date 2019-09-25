Iran believes in diplomacy for settlement of Syrian crisis

Ali-Asghar Khaji made the remarks ion a meeting with President Assad in Damascus on Tuesday.

Referring to the three guarantors of Astana peace talks, that is Iran, Russia, and Turkey, for forming the constitutional committee of Syria, he congratulated the committee's finalization to the Syrian president and people.

Khaji provided some details about the fifth Astana meeting in Ankara and stressed that Iran, as before, believes that the solution to the Syrian crisis is through political means.

President al-Assad said that Damascus is in coordination with Tehran and Moscow and that though the supporters of terrorism made a lot of problems, the committee took form, which shows successful cooperation of the Syrian government with Iran and Russia.

Khaji met with Walid Moallem, the Syrian foreign minister and some other Syrian officials, as well.

Before Syria, Khaji had visited Lebanon and met with Geir Pedersen, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres's special envoy for Syria, and some Lebanese top officials.

