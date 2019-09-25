Envoy says Japan has special status in Iran's foreign policy

Speaking to IRNA, Rahmani Movahed said leaders of Iran and Japan always hold talks on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York to review issues of mutual interests.

Iranian envoy reminded that Abe's historic visit to Iran last June which took place after 41 years for a Japanese prime minister to visit Iran and his meeting with the Supreme Leader indicated the high level of relations between two countries.

He noted that Japan has always supported Iran nuclear deal and has urged other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to comply with their commitments.

Rahmani Movahed reiterated the fact that preserving peace and security in the Middles East and the Persian Gulf is important for Japan and it is aware of Iran's role in maintaining stability and security in the region.

Japan believes that tensions should be reduced through diplomatic ways, he added.

A senior official with Tokyo government said on Tuesday that during the meeting between President Rouhani and Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, Tokyo urged Iran to assume a constructive role in Middle East peace and security.

The Japanese premier also called on Iran to shoulder its responsibility in ensuring security of the shipping in the Persian Gulf, as Japan severely relies on oil purchases from the region.

For his part, Rouhani stressed the need for boosting all-out ties with Iran and appreciated Japanese government's efforts to help save JCPOA.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish