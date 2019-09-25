Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 25

** IRAN NEWS

- Outcome of any aggression against Iran is enemies' captivity of defeat

- Agreement with China some kind of skirting sanctions

- Zarif criticizes EU3 for parroting absurd US claims

- Rouhani says open to discuss amendments to nuclear deal if sanctions lifted

- US sanctions weapon against Iran ‘useless’: CBI chief

-Rouhani holds separate talks with world leaders in New York

- EU trio parrots U.S. accusations against Iran

- Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen’s southwest, kill 16

- Iran’s Ali Miri wins silver at IWF World Championships

- Rouhani: Blaming Iran for Aramco strike ‘groundless’

- Any aggression will be faced with destruction

- ‘Syria needs Iran as a real friend for its reconstruction’

- CBI ties lending to rating reports

- Monthly consumer inflation declines to 18-month low

- 29 domestic, foreign companies willing to invest in Chabahar

