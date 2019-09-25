Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 25

** IRAN NEWS
- Outcome of any aggression against Iran is enemies' captivity of defeat
- Agreement with China some kind of skirting sanctions
- Zarif criticizes EU3 for parroting absurd US claims
**IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani says open to discuss amendments to nuclear deal if sanctions lifted
- US sanctions weapon against Iran ‘useless’: CBI chief
-Rouhani holds separate talks with world leaders in New York
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- EU trio parrots U.S. accusations against Iran
- Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen’s southwest, kill 16
- Iran’s Ali Miri wins silver at IWF World Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Rouhani: Blaming Iran for Aramco strike ‘groundless’
- Any aggression will be faced with destruction
- ‘Syria needs Iran as a real friend for its reconstruction’
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- CBI ties lending to rating reports
- Monthly consumer inflation declines to 18-month low
- 29 domestic, foreign companies willing to invest in Chabahar
