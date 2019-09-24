Rouhani, Swedish PM meet in New York

Rouhani left Tehran for New York late on Monday to deliver a speech to the event on Wednesday. He will present the Initiative of Hormuz Peace.

Earlier, Rouhani held talks with Pakistani Premier Imran Ahmed Khan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Coalition for peace and Hormuz Peace Initiative floated by President Rouhani was one of the main topics discussed during the meetings.

8072**2050

