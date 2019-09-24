Japan urges Iran to play constructive role in Middle East

According to Kyodo News, during his meetings on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Abe Shinzo expressed his deep concern over the aggravating situation in the Middle East following attacks on Saudi oil facilities which raised tensions in the region.

Japanese premier also called on Iran to shoulder its responsibility in ensuring security of the ships traveling on Persian Gulf, as Japan severely relies on oil purchases from the region.

For his part, Rouhani stressed the need for boosting all-out ties with Iran and appreciated Japanese government's efforts to help save JCPOA.

Referring to Abe's recent visit to Tehran, Rouhani underlined acceleration of implementing the agreements reached during the trip..

Rouhani appreciated Japanese government's endeavors to maintain JCPOA and urged enhancement of ties in all fields, economy in particular.

Japan is victim of nuclear weapons and Iran victim of chemical weapons. Therefore, both of them are opposed to mass destruction weapons, Rouhani said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish