Lebanese FM: Maximum pressure on Iran futile

Basil who is currently in New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly made the remarks in an interview with University of Harvard on Tuesday.

Iranians should feel they can live in peace. The solution is dialogue and a bad deal is better than war, he said, noting that war will not yield fruit and what matters is dialogue.

"We should serve as communicative bridges not destructive bridges," he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese government and nation, even if it agitates the US.

If the US imposes sanctions against Lebanon, it will be a great mistake which will harm bilateral relations, Basil said.

