President Rouhani confers with Spanish PM on bilateral ties

The meeting took place at President Rouhani's residence in New York which hosts leaders from around the world to attend the 74th Session of United Nations General Assembly.

Rouhani left Tehran for New York late on Monday to deliver a speech to the event on Wednesday. He will present the Initiative of Hormuz Peace.

Earlier, Rouhani held talks with Pakistani Premier Imran Ahmed Khan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

