President al-Assad: US, West lose hope in achieving goals

In a meeting with Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji on Tuesday, he added that with each success on the political and military levels, there will be more attempts to complicate issues, and not just the Syrian issues, adding “but at the same time, we are becoming more powerful and more efficient."

President al-Assad said Syrian-Iranian-Russian coordination led to the realization of the committee for discussing the constitution despite all obstacles and hurdles that other sides which support terrorism tried to impose, reaching the final formula for the committee’s work mechanism, adding that the success of the committee and reaching beneficial results is linked to external sides not interfering in it, SANA reported.

For his part, Khaji said that coordination and discussions with the Syrian leadership are ongoing and will continue to be developed during the next stage, reiterating the Iranian leadership’s appreciation of the achievements of the Syrian Arab Army on the ground.

He stressed that Iran continues to support Syria and its leadership in all upcoming political stages, in order to ensure the safety, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria.

During the meeting, visiting Iranian delegation briefed President al-Assad on the details of the tripartite summit that brought together the leaders of Iran, Russia, and Turkey a few days ago, going over what had been discussed during it regarding the situation in Idleb and the Syrian al-Jazeera area, as well as the committee for discussing the constitution.

