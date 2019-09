Mher Grigoryan made the remarks in meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Armenia Kazem Sajjadi on Tuesday.

The meeting is to be held in Yerevan on October 1, 2019.

The two senior officials discussed and exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation in different fields of energy, transit, agriculture and promoting cooperation in the framework of Eurasian Economic Union.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish