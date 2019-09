Iranian official made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Suleiman Ghanem, adding two countries has had an old-aged and friendly relation.

The minister expressed hope that both sides' relations would promote concurrent with the reconstruction era of Syria.

Rahmani went on to say that the trade turnover of Iran-Syria has registered a 35-percent rise over the past year.

7129**2050

