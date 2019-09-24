Iran condemns Saudi air strike on Yemen

“Continued bombardment of residential complexes by Saudi Arabia which comes despite the Sana’a National Salvation government’s initiative to stop missile launches into Saudi Arabia in return for an end to the Saudi bombardment, that has also been welcomed by the international community, shows that the aggressors still keep beating on drums of war and insist on their strategic mistake in using a military approach in Yemen,” said Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday.

Several people were killed and others injured in Saudi air attacks on residential buildings in several parts of Yemen.

