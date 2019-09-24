Iranian companies active in Syrian reconstruction

After meeting with Syrian Oil and Mineral Resources Minister Ali Suleiman Ghanem on Tuesday, Bijan Zanganeh said that the Syrian oil minister visited the petrochemical facility in Assaluyeh yesterday and will also attend the Iranplast exhibition.

He emphasized that today's meeting emphasized the development of cooperation between Iran and Syria, especially during the reconstruction phase, adding that Iran's private sector can play a role to build equipment, produce petrochemical products, produce machinery and build industrial units in petrochemical, oil and gas sectors.

Zanganeh said the Syrian government's strengthening of human resources and technical training in the field of oil, gas, and petrochemicals were among other topics of the meeting, and said that "we announced our readiness to share our experiences in the gas industry, transmission networks and distribution to Syria.

The oil minister positively assessed the talks with the Syrian delegation and expressed hope that stability and peace would be achieved in Syria and that the Syrian people could enter the path of development.

He noted that Iran's private sector companies will accompany them (Syria) along this route.

Some of our companies are now operating there (in Syria) and are involved in some of the renovations, he said. The more stability and peace returns to Syria, the greater the presence and participation.

Zanganeh also said about the sale of oil to Syria through the private and public sector that the private sector does not have oil sales to Syria. "As for the Ministry of Oil, as I have said many times, I will not talk about oil exports."

Ali Suleiman Ghanem, Syria's Minister of Oil and Minerals, told reporters after his visit to South Pars yesterday that he had heard that the Iranian oil industry was very advanced, but when he saw South Pars closely, he was very surprised about the Iranians were capable of.

