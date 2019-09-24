United Against Nuclear Iran to be added to list of terrorist groups

Mousavi stated on Tuesday that terrorist groups and separatist groups were reportedly planning a ridiculous show under the cover of an organization called United Against Nuclear Iran to come together and the mastermind behind the this show is Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, and said that the United States is talking about negotiations and reconciliation with deceit on the one hand, and on the other, is organizing, financing and providing arms and intelligence to the terrorist and criminal groups that have killed thousands of Iranian people and were Saddam's mercenaries in the imposed war against Iran or some of the mercenary separatists are seeking to undermine the territorial integrity of Iran.

Mousavi, while strongly condemning these actions by the US, and especially the Secretary of State, added that of course, they will defame themselves because our beloved homeland has been proud and stable for thousands of years and will remain strong and lasting for thousands of years and enemies and mercenaries will not be able to inflict the slightest damage to its respect. These futile struggles will be broken by solidarity of the Iranian nation and government as proven in the imposed war and various incidents.

He also said that Iran would begin the process of adding the US covert United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) to its list of terrorist groups soon due to its close ties and cooperation with terrorist groups.

