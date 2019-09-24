German chancellor to meet President Rouhani in coming hours

Iranian official added that the meeting has not been on the agenda of Iran's President.

International media on Tuesday announced that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet Iranian President Hasan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump separately.

The Iranian president is to deliver a keynote speech on Iran's initiative for 'Coalition for Hope and Hormuz Peace' at the UN General Assembly.

Iranian President is in New York to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He has held talks with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan as well as French President Emanuel Macron so far.

Holding bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, President of Bolivia Evo Morales, Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson are on Rouhani's agenda on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish