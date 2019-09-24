Trump seeking military conflict or blackmail in Middle East?

After Yemeni retaliatory attacks on a Saudi refinery and oil field on September 23, some US and Saudi officials have restored to projection and making accusations against Iran. After the incident, the Pentagon announced that it had prepared military options against Iran and that President Trump had spoken of his country's readiness for any offensive, but ultimately did not go beyond words and threats and showed once again that the military option against Iran is in vain. Issues such as America's inability to respond to the downing of its drone over the Strait of Hormuz, the ouster of warmongers figures such as former US National Security Adviser John Bolton and opposition to Congress have made analysts dismiss the possibility of Iran-US conflict.

Trump's negligence in defending Saudi and Riyadh frustration

Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of any attack on its oil facilities, according to the London-based Arab al-Jadid newspaper. By doing so, Riyadh wants to cover up the fragility of its defense systems. Although the Saudis have relied on Trump's support, Trump has repeatedly made clear that he is not seeking war with Iran despite his statements. Congress also opposes any war. The war does not benefit Trump, who is set to compete in the presidential election. He had promised in the last election campaign that he would not engage America in any war. He even fired his national security adviser Bolton for calling for a war on Iran, and now France is trying to mediate between Iran and the United States and for dialogue between the two countries.

The attack on Saudi oil facilities and its aftermath raised many questions about the seriousness of the American alliance with Saudi Arabia, according to Egypt's “Arab 21” daily. In this regard, US Senator Chris Murphy said the United States does not have a defense contract with the Saudis. He said the Saudis are killing the Yemenis, and the Yemenis are responding by attacking Saudi Arabia. This stance shows that he opposes US entry into war on behalf of Saudi Arabia. This is also the case when Congress also criticizes the ongoing Saudi war against Yemen and opposes the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

UAE newspaper Al-Atihad quoted Suzanne Maloney as reporting on Trump's readiness to use force that the US president has already openly abandoned his US allies and war is not one of Trump's options for confronting Iran. Bolton's ouster also showed that Trump is considering reducing sanctions on Iran and resuming negotiations.

The electronic Al-Ray al-Youm wrote that US negligence in conducting military action after the Saudi oil facilities attack has caused Saudis to become frustrated. The Trump administration, which did not dare take revenge on the Iranians for overthrowing the US drone over the Strait of Hormuz and did not take any action to prevent the British tanker from being seized, is unlikely to enter the war against Iran due to attacks on Saudi oil facilities. The US has been negligent on attack on Aramco's oil facilities. Soon after the incident, the country sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to investigate details of arms deals involving the Todd and Patriot defense systems. The trip was actually an attempt to execute Trump's promise that Washington is not committed to supporting Saudi Arabia, and that we are selling them weapons and they are paying for it. If the Saudis want to support them, they must pay for it.

In another report, Al-Ray al-Youm wrote in a report by Kazem Nasser that there is much speculation about the possibility of a war between Iran and the US and its allies, but the likelihood of the US taking military action is very low. Because this will threaten energy resources and the global economy. This war will have a lot of damage to the region, especially the people of the PGCC countries. The recent invasion of oilfields in Saudi Arabia has proved the inefficiency of the US military and the inefficiency of US bases, fighters, radars and satellites and drones. This has worried Washington, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and other Persian Gulf Cooperation Council capitals and deterred Trump from military conflict with Iran. The attack on Saudi oil facilities has caused major damage to the world's largest oil and gas companies in Saudi Arabia, cutting off about 50 percent of Saudi oil production. This make a stir in the world, and everyone was concerned about the collapse of the global economy. By overthrowing the most modern American drone, expanding its technological and missile power and seizing tanker and not giving in to the will of its enemies, Iran has shown that it is a powerful country and serious about confronting the US and its allies.

According to the daily, the devastating war will plunge the region into long-term tensions and lead to popular revolutions that will overthrow US-affiliated systems and threaten US and Israeli interests in the Arab world. The US government is only using the current situation to blackmail Arab countries and bolster its military presence in the region, and the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are paying the price for their presence. The president has lost his credibility and can no longer satisfy traditional American allies in support of US policies. He faces problems inside the United States, and the American people and congressmen are opposed to a war in which American troops will be massacred and Washington's interests will be greatly damaged.

