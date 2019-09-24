Iran Foreign Ministry protests to EU3 against baseless accusations

The statement came in the wake of the three countries' statements in which Iran was blamed for the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities.

It added that the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns strongly the irresponsible claims of France, Germany, and the UK on the incident.

Bring charges to the third country on an attack which has been done during an all-out war between Saudi and Yemeni sides and the Yemeni side had officially admitted the attack is provocative and extremely destructive, the statement said.

The EU3 claim has been carried out without conducting research as well as delivering documents and it has been done based on the ridiculous speculation indicating there are not any other possible explanations.

