Iran nat'l swimming team wins silver at Asian Age Group Championships

Iranian national swimming team comprising Mehdi Ansari, Benyamin Ghare Hassanlou, Sina Gholampour and Alireza Yavari won silver in the 4X100 meters men’s freestyle relay on the opening day of the Asian Age Group Championships after emerging almost five seconds slower than their Indian rivals on Tuesday.

The Iranian quartet clocked 3:28.46 seconds, almost five seconds slower than the Indian team which timed 3:23.72.

Uzbekistan finished third, clocking 3:30.59 seconds at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

The 10th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships is currently underway at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, India.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish