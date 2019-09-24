Rouhani: Macron's efforts will be effective by lifting US sanctions

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with a number of American media managers and senior figures at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

"French President's efforts will only be effective if sanctions imposed by Trump against Iran (after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA) are lifted, and it is only at that time that the negotiations within the Group 5+1 will be possible," President Rouhani said.

The Iranian president is set to elaborate on the initiative of Coalition for Hope and Hormuz Peace Iran at the UN General Assembly.

Iranian President is in New York to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He has held talks with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan as well as French President Emanuel Macron so far.

Holding bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, President of Bolivia Evo Morales, Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson are on Rouhani's agenda on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Also, the Iranian President is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a few hours.

