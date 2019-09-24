“Hormuz Peace Initiative”, a blueprint based on Iranian diplomatic goals

The seventy-fourth UN General Assembly as the world's largest annual political gathering began Saturday, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has traveled on Monday with the slogan "Hope Coalition" and "Hormuz Peace Initiative".

The Iranian president will deliver his seventh annual speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Hormuz Initiative is one of Iran's eight UN-submitted initiatives that seek to create a safe and secure world within the framework of reconciliation and effective and productive engagement with the region and the world. The plan first put forward by the president on September 22 and the anniversary of the Holy Defense will have the features to create a collective security cooperation mechanism.

"We will be present at the United Nations this year with the motto of “Hope Coalition”, “Peace I for the Region” and the Hormuz Peace Initiative," said Hassan Rouhani at the holy defense week in the holy shrine of Imam Rachel.

Iran will present to the world in the coming days at the United Nations a plan that Iran, in cooperation with various countries, can declare that will create the security of the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz with the help of regional countries and announce to the world the presence of foreign forces in the region and waterways and shipping security and oil and energy security are problematic and dangerous.

The President reiterated that Iran’s path is to unite and coordinate with the countries of the region, those who want to attribute the events of the region to Iran, like all their lies exposed if they are truthful and seek regional security, should not to send so many weapons and aircraft and dangerous bombs and weapons to the region and our region should not become a venue for an arms race in that region. If they are really looking for regional security, get away from it.

Also, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday in a meeting with reporters elaborated on the Islamic Republic's initiative for the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf and emphasized the need for eight countries to work together to implement it.

Zarif said Iran's proposal is to form a coalition of the Persian Gulf states - Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman - under UN auspices to secure the Persian Gulf.

He added that this initiative is a shift in the concept of buying security to rely on the people of the region and to work together. These are the foundations of security in the region, and without them, security would be an unthinkable fantasy in the region.

Iran's Foreign Minister stated that the initial members of the coalition would be Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and even Yemen.

Zarif has already outlined in a tweet seven previous Iranian diplomatic initiatives at a global and regional level for a peaceful dialogue.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's proposals can be found in seven titles: "Security in the Persian Gulf (1985), Dialogue among Civilizations (1997), World Against Violence (2013), Regional Dialogue Forum (2014), Yemen Peace Plan (2013), Astana Process (2017) and the Regional Non-Aggression Pact (2019).

The Hormuz Peace Initiative seems to be in line with Iran's earlier foreign policy initiatives, a kind of intra-regional collective cooperation, endogenous security without buying security from abroad.

But the key question is, what are Iran's goals for these peace-oriented proposals? And what path should Riuhani’s government take at the United Nations General Assembly in New York?

Foreign policy has always been of great importance as a means of safeguarding and pursuing national goals and interests, with governments working to maximize their national interests and security through foreign policy tools.

In this context, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a regional country with international influence, is of particular importance on the world stage. Therefore, to safeguard and pursue national goals and interests, the Islamic Republic of Iran needs foreign policy with features that are relevant to regional and international dimensions.

In view of this perspective, the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has experienced different discourses in different eras, ranging from idealism to pragmatism.

With Hassan Rouhani's administration, foreign policy will be pursued as a discourse of "moderation."

Moderation known as Rouhani’s government’s policy is a set of policies based on moderation, de-escalation, constructive engagement, and avoidance of extremism in the field of thought and action. In the regional and global context, the Islamic Republic of Iran is striving to operate within the framework of reconciliation and Islamic integration.

In such a context, initiatives are being put forward by the Rouhani government to help address future developments and reduce tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf region have been escalating for years due to the presence of US troops and deployment to a military base in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and other countries in the region, and Washington has interfered with regional security in a manner that has disrupted regional security.

In conclusion, the Strait of Hormuz Peace Initiative can serve as a framework for explaining the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for reconciliation, and for effective role-playing with de-escalation, intra-regional security, and ultimately constructive engagement.

The world is now awaiting Iranian diplomacy and multilateralism.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish