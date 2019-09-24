Iranian sailor kept by Somalian pirates returns home

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Hossein Jaberi Ansari, deputy foreign minister for Expatriates and Parliamentary affairs and managing director of Iranian Foreign Ministry for Africa Mahdi Aqa Jafari.

Earlier Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Mohammad Sharif Panahande will come home in cooperation with Iran's embassy in Ethiopia.

Mousavi expressed the hope that three other sailors captured by the pirates would be freed soon.

In 2015, the Iranian fishing boat was hijacked by pirates near the Somalian coast.

Earlier in 2018, four captives of the boat were released and came home.

Iran's Navy increased its presence in the international waters to ensure free shipping in the high seas and provide security for ships and tankers.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish