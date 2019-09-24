Syrian minister hails Iran self-sufficiency as outcome of US sanctions

Speaking in Iran-Syria joint economic commission meeting held in Iran Chamber of Commerce, Suleiman Ghanem referred to his visit to Asaluyeh oil, gas and petrochemical industry center, saying that the current trip is in continuation of the previous ones during which various contracts were signed.

60% of oil industry and technology is made by Iranian experts, he said adding that the Syrian Government can take advantage of Iran experiences

There are many agreements in oil, discovery, refinery and exploitation of mineral resources, he added.

He noted that Syria welcomes Iranian companies' presence for establishing cooperation.

Referring to Iran's active participation in Syrian exhibition, he said that Iran was the biggest participant in this exhibition.

He pointed to presence of Iranian economic activists in Syrian reconstruction exhibition.

Suleiman Ghanem said enemies were defeated in military conflict, but, they are imposing economic sanctions on Iran and the Syrian Government for various reasons.

He said that major strides have been made for reconstructing damaged parts of Syria and also in the oil sector.

Syrian minister went on to say that the Syrian new investment law will be passed by the legislative body soon.

Pointing to serious damages in Syrian oil sector, Suleiman Ghanem said Syria is paying attention to East and Iran instead of the West.

Suleiman Ghanem heading a high-profile delegation arrived in Asaluyeh on Monday to visit South Pars oil and gas fields development phases, petrochemical industries and Pars Special Economic Energy Zone.

According to Pars Special Economic Energy Zone website, upon his arrival Suleiman Ghanem was welcomed by the managing director of PSEEZ, Asaluyeh governor and managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company.

