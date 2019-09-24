Iran feels no fear from quantity of enemy's military hardware

Today, Iran adopts tactics at what level it wants, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA on Tuesday.

No enemies dare to attack Iran due to great position the country has today, Sayyari said.

Referring to Iran's remarkable military power, he said that the country feels no shortages in radar equipment as all Iranian equipment are indigenous.

Talking of the Sacred Defense, Sayyari said the enemy was aimed to cripple Iran during the imposed war 1980-1988.

National Sacred Defense Week, which started in Iran as of Shahrivar 31 (according to the Iranian year) falling on September 22 this year, marks invasion of the Iraqi Ba'ath regime on Iran in 1980 when an eight-year imposed war began against Iran by the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein who was later executed on 30 December 2006.

Iran, a super military power

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyari said Iran is at the peak of its deterrent power, and the country is recognized as a super military power.

At the outset of the Iraqi imposed war, most of the weapons Iran was using were from the West, but today, Iran enjoys equipment which are completely indigenous, the Army official noted.

Expressing satisfaction over Iran's capability to build different types of missiles and vessels, the official said that the country did not have any missile at the wartime and its naval forces were very limited at that period.

But today, Iran builds different types of long-range missiles and dispatches home-made vessels to the far cry parts of the world, he added.

The enemies may start the war, but surely they cannot be the one that puts an end to it, the Army official said at the end of his remarks, describing Iran's deterrent power as great.

