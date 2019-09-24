Iran successfully produced advanced military hardware

Iranian leaders have recognized the regional developments and adopted action plan to deal with them, a lawmaker, Gholam-Ali Jafarabadi-Imenabadi, quoted Hatami as saying at the morning Majlis session.

About the regional concerns over Iran's power, the minister said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is developing its power only for defense purposes.

In related developments, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri on Tuesday censured renegade of the states parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He said that the states which supported Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the 1980-88 imposed war are those who have reneged on the July 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

European countries including the UK, France and Germany were the suppliers of chemical weapons to Saddam, the top commander noted.

