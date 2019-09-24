Top cmdr censures renegade of states parties to JCPOA

Major General Mohammad Baqeri made the remarks in his address to Majlis (Parliament) formal session.

He said that the states which supported Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the 1980-88 imposed war are those who have reneged on the July 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

European countries including the UK, France and Germany were the suppliers of chemical weapons to Saddam, the top commander noted.

When Iraqi war planes targeted city of Sardasht in northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan on June 28, 1987, with chemical weapons, over 100 citizens of the city were martyred and thousands of the people were wounded by deadly chemical attacks.

Iraq’s eight years of the imposed war claimed lives of 230,000 Iranian soldiers and left near 600,000 war-disabled. While, about 43,000 Iranians were captivated by the Iraqi forces and many others gone missing.

At the Majlis session, Baqeri hailed the country's power developed during the past 40 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

He further referred to the eight-year resistance of the Syrian nation against the terrorists, Lebanon's stability and near five-year resistance of the Yemenis to the Saudi aggression as measures taken modelling upon Iran's Sacred Defense policies.

National Sacred Defense Week, which started in Iran as of Shahrivar 31 (according to the Iranian year) falling on September 22 this year, marks invasion of the Iraqi Ba'ath regime on Iran in 1980 when an eight-year imposed war began against Iran by the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein who was later executed on 30 December 2006.

