Iran slams Canada's 'illegal' move to seize its overseas properties

“This is completely illegal and we will reciprocate as much as it is possible and international rules allow us,” said Iran’s Justice Minister Ali Reza Avai on Monday.

The government official stressed that Iran should refrain from hasty decisions as such proceedings are time-consuming.

He added that the government and Judiciary are considering the Canadian government's decision.

Based on a ruling going back to 2016 and later affirmed by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, tens of millions of dollars’ worth of seized Iranian government properties have been sold in Canada.

According to a report by the Global News, Canada has distributed $28 million to the victims of terrorist attacks in which Iran says has not been involved. The report said two Iranian-owned buildings have already been sold in Ottawa and Toronto at the court's order.

The property in Ottawa which was sold for $26.5 million, was used as the Iranian Cultural Center, and the Toronto building, sold for $1.85 million, was the Center for Iranian Studies, the Global News reported.

Other reports say the victims were also awarded a share of some $2.6 million seized from Iran’s bank accounts. Documents also list two cars as part of the Iranian assets seized at the court's order.

