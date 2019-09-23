UN special envoy discusses Syria, Yemen with Iran's deputy FM Khaji

United Nations Secretary-General (António Guterres) Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen met and held talks with Ali Asqar Khaji, Iran’s foreign minister senior assistant for political affairs in Lebanon on Monday.

Pederson briefed the Iranian official about the latest developments in the country.

The meeting was held at Iran’s Embassy in Beirut.

The two sides expressed happiness over the creation of a Constitution Committee for Syria.

Khaji is expected to visit Syria on Tuesday.

