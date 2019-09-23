Sep 24, 2019, 12:05 AM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83488106
0 Persons

Tags

UN special envoy discusses Syria, Yemen with Iran's deputy FM Khaji

UN special envoy discusses Syria, Yemen with Iran's deputy FM Khaji

Beirut, Sept 23, IRNA- UN Special representative for Syria discussed the latest developments in the Arab country and Yemen with a senior Iranian official in Lebanon. 

United Nations Secretary-General (António Guterres) Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen met and held talks with Ali Asqar Khaji, Iran’s foreign minister senior assistant for political affairs in Lebanon on Monday. 

Pederson briefed the Iranian official about the latest developments in the country.

The meeting was held at Iran’s Embassy in Beirut. 

The two sides expressed happiness over the creation of a Constitution Committee for Syria. 

Khaji is expected to visit Syria on Tuesday. 

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 15 =