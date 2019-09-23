Iran, Austria FMs call for fulfilling JCPOA commitments

Iranian and Austrian top diplomats met on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

In the meeting, both ministers discussed mutual, regional as well as international issues.

Zarif who is currently in New York will accompany President Rouhani during the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Rouhani is slated to deliver a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly session on Wednesday.

He has so far held talks with the Omani, Danish, French counterparts and head of the International Committee on of the Red Cross.

