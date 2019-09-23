Sep 23, 2019, 8:21 PM
Iran, Austria FMs call for fulfilling JCPOA commitments

New York, Sept 23, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on Monday called for fulfilling the commitments regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Europe's tangible moves in this end.

Iranian and Austrian top diplomats met on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

In the meeting, both ministers discussed mutual, regional as well as international issues. 

Zarif who is currently in New York will accompany President Rouhani during the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Rouhani is slated to deliver a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly session on Wednesday.

He has so far held talks with the Omani, Danish, French counterparts and head of the International Committee on of the Red Cross.

