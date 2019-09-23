Iran removes seizure on Stena Impero: Baeidienejad  

The Iranian ambassador to the UK tweeted on Monday that bans on the tanker were removed after legal and judicial procedures were completed on Monday.

Islamic Revolution of Guard Corps announced on July 19 that it has seized British-flagged ship 'Stena Impero' at the request of the Hormuzgan Ports and Shipping Organization for not observing international maritime regulations.

The crew on board was released by Iran in a humanitarian move last month.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish