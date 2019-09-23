Iran, China to broaden ties

Addressing Iranian expatriates in eastern China, Ramazan Parvaz denounced US oppressive sanctions against Iran and hailed JCPOA as a major diplomatic achievement.

China has always criticized US unilateral sanctions over the past years and called for global opposition against the sanctions, he said.

"Iran has always proved that it favors dialogue both in the regional and at international levels and JCPOA is the outcome of such an attitude and logic," he told the meeting.

The US not only walked out of JCPOA but also encouraged the others to violate the international treaty, he said noting that it is very strange to see that it has threatened the others for their obedience to the international accord.

