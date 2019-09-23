Zarif: President Rouhani to present peace plan at UN

Speaking in a meeting with his Japanese counterpart held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Zarif appreciated Japan for its efforts to promote cooperation with Iran.

He added that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is looking forward to seeing the Japanese prime minister.

Tehran believes that regional incidents are the result of warmongering policies, adding that Iran is ready to help to end the war in Yemen.

He went on to say that president Rouhani is to present a new plan for a peace coalition in the Strait of Hormuz.

Rouhani said earlier on Monday that the initiative of Coalition for Hope and Hormuz Peace Iran will raise with the UN General Assembly this year serves long-term regional peace, adding that the initiative will be materialized by collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf state.

Rouhani said that the annual session of UNGA will be a suitable opportunity for nations and also Iranian great nation to declare their views.

The meeting is an opportunity to elaborate on unfair and cruel measures which are being imposed on Iranian people and also the complicated and difficult issues the world is facing with, he added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish