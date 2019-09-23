FM Zarif says US unable to bring Iran to its knees

He made the remarks in an interview with the US' National Public Radio (NPR), adding that Iran will not step back under pressure and the hallucinations should be left out.

Zarif went on to say that Iran will resist against the US' reckless aggression.

He pointed out that if countries hold talks with Iran based on mutual respect, constructive agreement will be achievable.

A meeting is scheduled to be held in presence of 4 members out of 5 permanent members of the UN Security Council together with Germany as well as the EU High Representative on next Wednesday, he said.

At the meeting, one seat will be vacant for the US but its ticket will be obeying the law, he underscored.

Regarding Yemen's attacks on Arabian-American Oil Company (Aramco) and US blaming Iran, he said that Iran has nothing to do with the move.

If you are looking for unfolding the plot behind the measure and eager to know what countries are to take advantage, there are many on the list which is not restricted to the US and Israel, Zarif noted.

