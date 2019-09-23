Kazakhstan to host Eurasian parliament speakers

According to Iran's embassy in Kazakhstan, Vice-Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Nur-Sultan, capital of the republic, to attend the Fourth Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries Parliament on the head of a parliamentary delegation.

The Fourth Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries Parliament themed "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue, Trust and Partnership" is to be held during September 23-24, 2019 in Nur-Sultan city, capital of Kazakhstan hosting representatives from 70 European and Asian states.

1391**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish