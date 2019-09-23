Iranian women enjoy best status in region

No need to be compared with the regional countries, but human rights in Iran are far better than the regional states, Mousavi said.

In reaction to the statement released by the European Parliament on September 19 about Iran's human rights record, Mousavi said that pursuing the human rights in Iran is a legal and religious obligation in line with preserving national interests.

Mousavi also described the European Parliament anti-Iran statement calling on Tehran to end "suppression of women", as unilateral, unwise and disappointing.

To follow up its legal and religious obligations, Iran does not need others' partial and opportunist emphasis, Mousavi underlined.



The European Parliament votes in favor of a resolution against Iran while it is the United States which is violating the rights of 80 million people [in Iran] through economic terrorism, Mousavi said adding this is an issue ignored by the European Parliament.



He further termed the anti-Iran resolution adopted by the European Parliament as a case that builds upon the false information gained from the media smear campaign against Iran.



Iran never denies shortcomings existing in the country as regards women's human rights issues, he said, but the main point is that it is ceaselessly working to remove the problems.



At the end of his remarks, Mousavi censured Europe for the adoption of the anti-Iran resolution, saying such measures are against interaction with the European Union and will not be constructive.

1483**1416

