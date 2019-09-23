Gov't spox says Rouhani will echo Iran's resounding voice at UN

Rabiei said that the president will echo demands of the Iranian people from the international community and their grievances about violation of the International Law by the US Administration.

Rabiei said that the President is to meet at least 13 heads of states, adding that although the irrational conduct of the US government that is against the international norms and the International Law to impede his mission, President Rouhani will pursue Iran's national interests and that the mission will definitely have political, economic and international benefits for Iran.

He said that the President will have some meetings with the US media, think-tanks and the elites and will use the chance to address the public opinion of the US and to depict Iran's logic and to show that US sanctions cannot restrict Iran or isolate the country.

Contrary to the common belief, Iran thinks that the US is more isolated than ever, but Iran is not alone at the level of European countries, regional countries, the world powers, and public opinion inside the US.

Stressing that the anti-Iran front faces more defeat every day, Rabiei said the more they add to the sanctions, the more Iran resists to them.

He added that the US-led front blatantly say that Iran is a big country and needs to break down.

Answering a question about the UK oil tanker seized in the Persian Gulf, he said that, according to the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, the legal process of liberation of the oil tanker is finished and based on the friendly consideration to overlook the violation, the ground has been prepared for freedom of the UK oil tanker.

