Rouhani: New school year, spring of science & research

Speaking on Monday at Hazrat Khadijah (SA) Girls’ School in Tehran, Rouhani said that “Education budget has increased 3-fold compared to the beginning of his previous term in office, and the teachers’ salary has increased 4-fold.”

Posing the Mehr Question, which is annually raised for a nationwide competition between students, Rouhani asked “What can we do to have a more vibrant, pleasant, and safer atmosphere at schools?”

Today, September 23, the first day of autumn in Iran, is the beginning of the Iranian new school year. President rang the bell in a girl school as a formal gesture for the beginning of the new school year.

Over 14 million students are studying at schools across the country this year.

