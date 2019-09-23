Iran karateka earns silver in Chile Karate-1

In – 84 kg category final match, Pourshib stood against Turkish rival was overpowered and ranked second.

He had earlier defeated Mexico and Belgium.

During the second round he hit Morocco and advanced to semi-final match.

In semi-final category, Iranian athlete overpowered Kazakhstan and entered final stage.

The event was held with the attendance of 804 karate fighters from 72 countries.

Winners of the match will receive quota for 2020 Olympics.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

