Iran, France discuss bilateral issues, JCPOA

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), both sides discussed regional and international issues.

Zarif arrived in New York on Friday night to participate in the UNGA session.

He has earlier met with his Omani and Danish counterparts and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer.

The Iranian top diplomat also held talks with some political experts and international media on US unilateral and illegal sanctions, regional tensions.

The UN announced in a statement that leaders of the countries will take part in a series of sessions with the aim of beefing up efforts in the fields of climate change, sustainable growth, health and global peace in addition to the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the UN, the only one in which all member nations have equal representation, and the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN.

