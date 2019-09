The British tanker is set to change its position from Bandar Abbas port international waters, said Allah Morad Afifi Pour, Managing Director of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization on Sunday.

The Iranian official added that the legal proceedings about the ship’s violations is being pursued.

Stena Impero was detained 65 days ago in the Persian Gulf for violating international maritime rules and regulations.

9218**2050

