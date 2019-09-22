Iran defeats Afghanistan to qualify for AFC U16 Championship 2020

The Iranian squad crushed the Afghan rivals 4-0 in Hamedan’s Hajbabaei Stadium on Sunday.

Mohammad Reza Kooshki and Yadegar Rostami scored for the Iranian U16 youth.

“We couldn’t have a good performance against the tactical team of Iran,” said Afghanistan’s coach Zaher Hosseini on Sunday in Hamedan.

Iran played host to the event for their own group C.

Iran topped the group, qualifying for AFC U16 Championship 2020 that is set to be held in Bahrain which was appointed as the host by the AFC on 17 September.

A total of 16 teams will play in the tournament.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish